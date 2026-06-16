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Houston weather: Storm Alert, Flood Watch continues Tuesday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published June 16, 2026 7:31 AM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 7:31 AM CDT
Houston weather: Heavy rain threat continues Tuesday
Houston weather: Heavy rain threat continues Tuesday

Houston weather: Heavy rain threat continues Tuesday

A flood watch continues Tuesday with more rounds of heavy rain likely from mid-morning to the afternoon which makes conditions favorable for flooding. Highs for today will reach the mid-80s.

The Brief

    • Storm Alert Day as Flood Watch continues
    • Watching low pressure through Thursday
    • Hotter, more typical pattern late week

HOUSTON - Expect more rounds of heavy rain Tuesday with the Houston-area still under a flood watch.

Flooding concerns remain high

Today is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with a Flood Watch continuing across Southeast Texas. Periods of heavy showers and storms could still lead to quick street flooding, especially in low-lying areas and spots that have already picked up heavy rain.

Gulf disturbance keeps rain around

An area of low pressure near the Gulf will continue to send deep tropical moisture into the region through tomorrow with Thursday being uncertain and depending on the track of the small tropical low.

Whether or not it becomes better organized, the main local impact remains rounds of heavy rain, gusty storms, and elevated flooding concerns.

Summer heat starts to return

Rain chances should gradually drop late week as the pattern becomes more typical for June. That means hotter and more humid weather returns, with highs climbing back near 90 and only scattered showers or storms possible by the weekend.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather