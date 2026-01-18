Houston weather: Cool, Sunny for Texans watch parties

The Brief Cold start this morning, followed by sunny skies MLK Day stays cool and dry Rain chances return midweek



If you are watching the Texans game outside, an extra layer will come in handy.

Cool Sunday afternoon

Sunday began with freezing to near-freezing temperatures across Southeast Texas.

Sunshine dominates the skies today but temperatures are expected to remain below average.

Chilly start to MLK Day

MLK Day is forecast to be dry with nice afternoon temperatures. It will be a chilly start to the MLK Unity Parade, but skies remain clear.

If you are a performer in the parade, bundle up because temperatures won't reach the 60s until noon.

Rain returns midweek

Looking ahead, the return of rain chances are expected by the middle of the week.

While timing and coverage remain uncertain, rainfall will be likely after several dry days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼