Houston weather: Cool, Sunny for Texans watch parties
HOUSTON - If you are watching the Texans game outside, an extra layer will come in handy.
Cool Sunday afternoon
Sunday began with freezing to near-freezing temperatures across Southeast Texas.
Sunshine dominates the skies today but temperatures are expected to remain below average.
Chilly start to MLK Day
MLK Day is forecast to be dry with nice afternoon temperatures. It will be a chilly start to the MLK Unity Parade, but skies remain clear.
If you are a performer in the parade, bundle up because temperatures won't reach the 60s until noon.
Rain returns midweek
Looking ahead, the return of rain chances are expected by the middle of the week.
While timing and coverage remain uncertain, rainfall will be likely after several dry days.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority