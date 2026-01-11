Houston weather: Actually feeling like winter

The Brief Cold start for the Chevron Houston Marathon Winter-like weather continues into this week Staying dry this week



Runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon started the race with temperatures in the low-40s and wind chill values in the upper-30s.

Slow rise for Sunday

Temperatures will slowly rebound to the low-60s with partly sunny skies.

Winds are lighter than Saturday, making conditions more comfortable through the afternoon.

Finally feeling like winter

The colder air mass remains in place through much of the upcoming week.

Expect a run of cool afternoons and consistently cold mornings, with no immediate return to the unseasonable warmth seen earlier this month.

Overall, the pattern favors quiet, dry, mid-winter weather for Southeast Texas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Low rain chances this week

Dry weather continues with no rain chances this week.

Another front will likely sweep across the state next weekend. That will be our next best chance for rain.

We will track the timing for you as we get closer.