Houston weather: Thawing out from overnight freeze

The Brief Freeze warning expired Sunday morning Warmer temperatures this week Rain chances rise on Tuesday



A Freeze Warning for the Greater Houston area has expired as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Now that the sun's out, temperatures will be rising to the 50s this afternoon.

Warming this week with showers

After a cold weekend, forecast highs are expected to reach the widespread 60s/low-70s this week. High pressure builds back into Texas, keeping skies clear.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday with scattered showers expected before our next cold front arrives.

Nice next weekend

The end of the week looks dry, and the temperatures move to slightly above normal. That means the start of next weekend should be pleasant for outdoor fun in Houston.