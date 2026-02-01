Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Thawing out from overnight freeze

By
Published  February 1, 2026 10:07am CST
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Feb. 1 morning forecast

Houston weather: Feb. 1 morning forecast

Chilly temperatures early today, then warming through early next week ahead of another cold front. This front should push through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Cooler and drier weather settles in on Thursday, warming up Friday into next weekend.

The Brief

    • Freeze warning expired Sunday morning
    • Warmer temperatures this week
    • Rain chances rise on Tuesday

HOUSTON - A Freeze Warning for the Greater Houston area has expired as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Now that the sun's out, temperatures will be rising to the 50s this afternoon.

Warming this week with showers

After a cold weekend, forecast highs are expected to reach the widespread 60s/low-70s this week. High pressure builds back into Texas, keeping skies clear. 

Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday with scattered showers expected before our next cold front arrives.

Nice next weekend

The end of the week looks dry, and the temperatures move to slightly above normal. That means the start of next weekend should be pleasant for outdoor fun in Houston.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather