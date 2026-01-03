Houston weather: Slight cooldown from weak cold front

The Brief Slightly cooler today and Sunday, but still mild and comfortable. Dry weather continues with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances. Spring-like warmth rebuilds next week with afternoons back in the 70s and near 80.



The weekend begins with a modest step-down in temperatures compared to Friday’s record-smashing highs in the mid 80s.

Minor cooldown, still very nice

Today and Sunday feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Clear skies and light winds should allow a low to drop into the 40s on Sunday morning, but nothing unusual for January.

Overall quiet, dry short-term

High pressure remains in control through the weekend, keeping rain away and skies mostly sunny.

Look for very light breezes on Sunday with low humidity and plenty of sun for Texans tailgating. Afternoon highs should reach the mid 70s today and close to 70 on Sunday.

Spring-like weather returns next week

By Monday and especially Tuesday through midweek, southerly flow strengthens again, pushing temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s by midweek. This will once again bring the chance for record highs in Houston and could add to the 10 days over the last month with highs of 80 degrees or higher.

Nights stay mild, and the extended outlook remains dry until Thursday and Friday as a front moves in and brings cooler air for the Houston Marathon weekend.