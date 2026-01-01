Houston weather: Air quality to improve with Spring-like temps

The Brief Mild and sunny New Year’s Day with poor morning air quality Quiet, rain-free today through the weekend A sharp warmup Friday leads into a spring-like weekend and early next week



Air quality was degraded early today due to stagnant conditions following overnight celebrations.

Mild, sunny and hazy New Year's Day

As soon as midnight hit last night and fireworks went off across southeast Texas, a phenomenon known as a temperature inversion formed and ended up trapping air pollution near the surface of the city. As a result, our air quality reached hazardous levels, which is very rare even for Houston.

Sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor activity this morning, with gradual improvement expected by midday and afternoon as mixing increases.

The first day of 2026 features dry weather and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 70s, making it feel more like March than early January.

Get ready for Spring weather

Following two very cold mornings, mostly sunny days along with a south and southwest breeze will bring milder air for the next several days.

Rain chances remain very low.

Brisk mornings, warm days ahead

Friday brings a noticeable warmup with highs pushing into the 80s under breezy conditions. That warmth settles into a pleasant pattern for the weekend and into next week, with sunny to partly cloudy skies, mild mornings, and afternoons staying in the 70s.

Showers could return by Wednesday or Thursday.



