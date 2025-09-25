Houston weather: Skies clear Thursday after heavy rain, warm weekend ahead

The Brief Cold Front Moves Through Slowly Today Turning Sunny and Less Humid Several Days with Cool Mornings and Sunny Days



There is some early morning thunderstorms on Thursday, but it's mostly south of the Houston-area. We can look forward to some cooler mornings on the way along with sunny days in the 90s.

Gradual clearing after stormy morning

Heavy rain on Wednesday and early today brought flooding and even some ruined vehicles, but it looks like our heavy rain chance has ended. There may be an isolated shower or storm today, but if we see anything, it's likely to be small and short-lived.

Beautiful weather for a week

Following the passage of a front late today, a stretch of clear skies and low humidity will take hold giving us a great-looking weekend. Look for several days with lows in the 60s and highs near 90. Afternoon relatively humidity levels will fall to around 25%.

Lots of activity in the Atlantic

Hurricane Gabrielle is moving toward the Azores islands today and could bring some wind and rain to such far away places like Portugal and even northern Morocco, very unusual.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Humberto will gain strength as it moves in between the East Coast and Bermuda and, to make the forecast even stranger, another tropical storm could form very close to Humberto near Puerto Rico. That system could be a threat anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas.