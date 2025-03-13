Houston weather: Thursday to see record heat, total lunar eclipse

The Brief Record Heat Possible Thursday Clouds Could Obscure View of Lunar Eclipse Sunny, Windy Much of Next Week



Record heat possible Thursday with forecast highs in the upper-80s. The Total Lunar Eclipse will peak overnight tonight at 1:58 a.m.

Record Heat Possible:

Today's record high is 88 degrees and we are currently forecasting a record in the upper-80s close to 90 degrees. Humidity does look lower with a southwest breeze, so sunshine will warm us quickly and we could see a repeat on Friday with highs in the mid 80s with a bit more humidity.

Lunar Eclipse Tonight:

Our total lunar eclipse takes place late Thursday night through very early Friday (approximately 1:30am - 2:30am), but for now, cloud cover looks to be around 50%. So, it may be difficult to see the faint light from the shadowed moon through breaks in the clouds. Peak viewing will be at 1:58am.

Weekend Outlook:

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast appears nice, with highs near 80° and mostly sunny skies. While a slight chance of scattered showers could linger through early Saturday, most areas should remain dry, making it great for more rodeo time.

Allergy Season Continues:

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next.Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading the FREE FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV.