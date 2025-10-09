Houston weather: Highs remain in 90s for Thursday, fire danger risk increases

The Brief Highs Remain in the Low 90s Fire Danger Increases Drought Conditions Worsen



Not much has changed from yesterday weather wise. We'll experience above average temperatures with highs in the low 90s. Also, another day of dry conditions caused by the heat has increased risk of fire in some areas north of Houston.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office reports the Texas Forest Service places the area in a high fire danger zone due to dry air, gusty winds, and low humidity. This there is an increased risk of grass and brush fires on Friday and through the weekend.

Residents are asked to avoid outdoor burning, be careful of anything that sparks, and keep trailer chains off the pavement.

More warm temps, increase in moisture

Another above-average day is expected today with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s for southeast Texas. Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions are developing state and areawide. Moderate drought conditions are present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, and Liberty Counties.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dry vegetation and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change. Some counties in the FOX26 area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately.

In the tropics

The National Hurricane Center has named the tenth storm of the Atlantic season. Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the Central Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by this weekend. Jerry will continue to turn out to sea and is not a threat to the United States.