Houston weather: Sunny skies for Thursday, fall weather for Halloween

The Brief Perfect Fall Weather Today and for Halloween Showers on Saturday Before Cooler Air Returns Hurricane Melissa Races Away from the Bahamas



Fall chill holds for Halloween

Houston will enjoy fantastic fall weather today with sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees. This beautiful weather continues into Halloween, which will be clear, mild, and dry with highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treaters can expect ideal conditions with light winds and temperatures in the 60s during prime candy collecting hours, dropping into the 50s overnight.

Brief shot of rain on Saturday

The pleasant pattern holds through most of the weekend, but a brief disturbance may bring the possibility of rain to the Houston area on Saturday. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers on Saturday, mainly driven by an approaching front. This front will then clear the area, setting up another round of cooler, drier air for Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Melissa moves towards Bermuda

Hurricane Melissa, after causing widespread catastrophic damage in Jamaica and Cuba, is now a Category 2 hurricane moving away from the Bahamas and racing toward the North Atlantic. The storm is forecast to pass near or to the west of Bermuda later today and tonight. Melissa poses no threat to the US mainland and will become "post-tropical" over the weekend as it moves over cooler waters.