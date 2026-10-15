Houston weather: Thursday highs in the low 90s, fall front expected Friday

The Brief Warm with a few showers Thursday Cold front arrives early Friday Quiet For Now In The Tropical Atlantic



It'll be another day with warm and humid weather on Thursday with highs in the 90s. An incoming fall cold front will drop the temperature for the weekend.

Warm, humid Thursday with a few showers

Afternoon highs Thursday will remain in the low 90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures near 100. Expect low rain chances Thursday along with a few showers with the front Friday.

Fall cold front arrives

A cold front will be sweeping across the region early on Friday, ushering in cooler, refreshing weather in Houston this weekend! We will likely see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s in most spots. Of course, coastal areas will be a bit warmer with Galveston dipping to the 60s.

You can also expect a big drop in humidity with an increase in winds. Hazardous conditions are expected in the Gulf with rough seas in Galveston Bay. Wind will be gusting out of the north near 30 miles per hour for parts of Friday and Saturday.

Atlantic basin quiet for now

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. However, keep in mind that hurricane season runs through the end of November. Our chance for another tropical system in the Gulf is low but not zero.