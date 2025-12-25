Houston weather: Christmas evening to be warm, foggy conditions expected in the morning

The Brief Warm, Humid Conditions for Your Christmas Evening Foggy Mornings and Unseasonably Warm Through the Weekend Watching for Chilly Air To Wrap Up 2025



Headed out for Christmas dinner tonight? Expect warm conditions similar to this morning and afternoon. More thick fog is expected later on tonight and as you wake up Friday morning.

Warm Christmas Day

Warm and humid air remains locked in across the Houston area for Christmas Day. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. this morning and more thick fog is expected tonight and Friday morning.

Very warm late December weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine will continue for the rest of Christmas and the day after Christmas shopping and returns.

Overall, holiday travel and outdoor plans look weather-friendly with no major disruptions, but we'll be closer to Christmas t-shirts rather than sweaters.

Warm weekend pattern

The unseasonably warm setup continues through the weekend. Light Gulf breezes keep temperatures well above average, and humidity stays elevated, giving the air a spring-like feel until a cold front late Sunday.

Rain chances remain isolated, and conditions look favorable for outdoor activities, but it will still feel pretty sweaty. We also are eyeing daily morning fog chances due to available moisture.

Looking ahead to New Years

As we head into next week and toward New Year’s, computer model guidance suggests a brief shift in our very warm pattern. There are signs that cooler, potentially cold air could return to Southeast Texas right before the turn of the new year.

For now, plan on colder air beginning Sunday night with lows in the 40s (possible 30s) each night and highs only in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.