Houston weather: Spotty rain chances amid heat advisory

The Brief Heat Advisory from 1-7pm Saturday A summer front brings a few weekend storms Still toasty, but slightly lower humidity for some



We're expecting triple-digit feels-like temps, but a slight chance of storms could help you cool off.

Storms increase this weekend

A weak summer front will move into Southeast Texas, bringing a better chance for isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Not everyone will get rain, but a few storms could provide temporary relief from the heat. The best chance for heavy rain & a few storms will be north of I-10.

Still hot, but a little more tolerable

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1-7pm. Heat index values will range from 107–112 degrees.

High temperatures will still climb to the middle to upper 90s, with some spots briefly hitting 100.

After a summertime front rolls through southeast Texas, the humidity could get lower for some as we progress through the weekend.

Dew points could fall into the 50s for some spots north of Houston which will provide a nice, refreshing feel compared to the typical sticky, steamy air of the summer.

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No tropical trouble

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with no immediate tropical threats to Houston or the Gulf Coast.

Historically, the month of August usually results in an increase of tropical activity in the atlantic, so keep checking back.