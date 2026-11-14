Houston weather: Splendid Saturday turns to soggy Sunday
HOUSTON - Widespread rain and storms are likely for much of Sunday as a cold front moves through Southeast Texas.
Sunday Fox 26 Storm Alert
Downpours will roll across the Greater Houston area by midday.
The FOX 26 area is under a 1/5 risk for a strong to severe storm on Sunday. We could see 2 -6" of localized heavy rain with isolated higher amounts.
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Cooler next week behind Sunday's front
By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only around 60 degrees Monday afternoon.
Rain should quickly move out by early Monday, making way for a mostly dry day.
Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by Fox 26's John Dawson.