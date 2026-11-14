Houston weather: Splendid Saturday turns to soggy Sunday

The Brief Splendid Saturday turns to soggy Sunday FOX 26 Storm Alert on Sunday Cooler days after front passes through



Widespread rain and storms are likely for much of Sunday as a cold front moves through Southeast Texas.

Sunday Fox 26 Storm Alert

Downpours will roll across the Greater Houston area by midday.

The FOX 26 area is under a 1/5 risk for a strong to severe storm on Sunday. We could see 2 -6" of localized heavy rain with isolated higher amounts.

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Cooler next week behind Sunday's front

By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only around 60 degrees Monday afternoon.

Rain should quickly move out by early Monday, making way for a mostly dry day.

Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.