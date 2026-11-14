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Houston weather: Splendid Saturday turns to soggy Sunday

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated November 14, 2026 7:58 PM CST Published November 14, 2026 7:57 PM CST
Houston weather: Sunday storm timeline as of Saturday evening
Houston weather: Sunday storm timeline as of Saturday evening

Houston weather: Sunday storm timeline as of Saturday evening

Rain started moving in for some on Saturday ahead of the heavier storms expected for the Houston area on Sunday.

The Brief

    • Splendid Saturday turns to soggy Sunday
    • FOX 26 Storm Alert on Sunday
    • Cooler days after front passes through

HOUSTON - Widespread rain and storms are likely for much of Sunday as a cold front moves through Southeast Texas. 

Sunday Fox 26 Storm Alert 

Downpours will roll across the Greater Houston area by midday. 

The FOX 26 area is under a 1/5 risk for a strong to severe storm on Sunday. We could see 2 -6" of localized heavy rain with isolated higher amounts.

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Cooler next week behind Sunday's front 

By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only around 60 degrees Monday afternoon. 

Rain should quickly move out by early Monday, making way for a mostly dry day. 

Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by Fox 26's John Dawson. 

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