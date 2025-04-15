Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Slightly cooler Tuesday, but get ready for humidity

Published  April 15, 2025 7:31am CDT
Weather
Houston weather: Cooler Tuesday morning in the 60s

Temperatures are slightly cooler Tuesday morning in the 60s. Keep a look out for some patchy areas of fog. The afternoon is expected to become mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

    • Nice, quiet Tuesday
    • Humidity increasing by the holiday weekend
    • Scattered showers possible on Easter

HOUSTON - It's slightly cooler this morning, then mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Slightly cooler today

Monday's high temperature hit 87° which was just two degrees shy of the record, but today will feel closer to normal. A weak cold front should bring slightly lower humidity and shave about 3-5 degrees off afternoon temps today.

Some fog may re-form tonight as light breezes return from the Gulf.

Get ready for humidity

What's next:

A south breeze will kick late Wednesday and will stay in place through Easter - that means humidity levels will increase. Expect very warm and humid air for Good Friday with a stray shower possible. Saturday brings muggy air and a few drizzles. The timing of rain for Easter Sunday is still uncertain, but scattered showers are expected along with a dewy, muggy morning and highs in the mid 80s.

