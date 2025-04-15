Houston weather: Slightly cooler Tuesday, but get ready for humidity

The Brief Nice, quiet Tuesday Humidity increasing by the holiday weekend Scattered showers possible on Easter



It's slightly cooler this morning, then mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Slightly cooler today

Monday's high temperature hit 87° which was just two degrees shy of the record, but today will feel closer to normal. A weak cold front should bring slightly lower humidity and shave about 3-5 degrees off afternoon temps today.

Some fog may re-form tonight as light breezes return from the Gulf.

Get ready for humidity

What's next:

A south breeze will kick late Wednesday and will stay in place through Easter - that means humidity levels will increase. Expect very warm and humid air for Good Friday with a stray shower possible. Saturday brings muggy air and a few drizzles. The timing of rain for Easter Sunday is still uncertain, but scattered showers are expected along with a dewy, muggy morning and highs in the mid 80s.