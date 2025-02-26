Houston weather: Slightly cooler temperatures on the way for Thursday

The Brief Watch out for more areas of fog on Wednesday night Weak cold front to move in early Thursday BBQ Cookoff and Houston Rodeo Parade forecast look good Rain chances increasing for the first day of the Houston Rodeo



MILD TONIGHT WITH THICK FOG POSSIBLE FOR SOME

We'll stay mild Wednesday night as a weak cold front approaches from the Northwest. Overnight, low temperatures in Houston will dip to near 60 with areas of fog developing.

WEAK COLD FRONT THURSDAY

A cold front could bring a few light showers tomorrow and will bring slightly cooler temperatures, including lows close to 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday mornings. Drier north breezes kick in through the afternoon, then expect a cool evening to kick off the World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest.

LOOKING GREAT FOR FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND - SOME RAIN FOR THE RODEO

So far, the outlook for Go Texan Day and this weekend's weather looks good. Temps will be cool for trailriders coming into Houston on Friday morning, but not too unpleasant. Highs will return to the 70s for the weekend. Next week, more humidity builds in from the Gulf, and it does look potentially wet and stormy for the first day of the Houston Rodeo.

