Houston weather: Showers possible Tuesday, Wednesday

The Brief Spring-like warmth continues through the week with some fog Showers possible tonight into early Wednesday Storm chances increase Saturday, impacting Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras events



SPRING-LIKE PATTERN CONTINUES

Southeast Texas remains locked into a warm pattern more typical of April than February. Afternoon highs will stay well above normal, generally in the upper 70s and low 80s with mild overnight lows. Southerly winds off the Gulf continue to feed warm air into the region, keeping conditions comfortable but increasingly unsettled. Watch out for patchy fog the next few mornings that could slow you down in areas where it gets thick.

SHOWERS TUESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY

A weak disturbance moving through from west Texas may spark scattered showers late tonight into early Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Widespread heavy rain is not expected at this time, but a few brief downpours are possible before activity tapers later Wednesday. No significant cooling follows this system.

SATURDAY STORMS – EVENT IMPACTS POSSIBLE

Attention turns to Saturday, when a stronger system may bring showers and thunderstorms to Southeast Texas. This timing could impact Valentine’s Day plans and Mardi Gras festivities. While it’s too early to pin down exact timing or severity, this is a window to watch closely for periods of rain and storms. The main hope for salvaging our Saturday would be the possibility that storms pass to our north.

