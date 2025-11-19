Houston weather: Showers possible late Thursday, storms to follow after
HOUSTON - More warm air will continue on Thursday until midday before a storm system begins to move into the area, bringing showers and storms.
NEAR-RECORD WARMTH HOLDS ON
Thursday continues more unseasonably warm air with muggy Gulf breezes and spotty showers by midday. We watch a storm system approach late in the day with most of the rain holding off until the overnight hours Thursday night into Friday morning.
HIGHEST RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY
Severe weather and heavy rain are not impossible, but no likely for late Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is expected in Central Texas and some flooding is possible there on Thursday. By Friday the storm systems starts to fall apart as it moves into Southeast Texas. A generally unsettled pattern will remain in place for the next 10 days or so with off and on showers.
THANKSGIVING WEEK COULD TURN ACTIVE
Long-range models continue to flag a more unsettled stretch beginning next week, with a couple of storm systems possible around Monday of Thanksgiving week and again the weekend after Thanksgiving. Timing is still uncertain, but this window is likely to bring two cold fronts - the first bringing slightly cooler air and the second one after Thanksgiving to bring chillier air.
The Source: Information from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.