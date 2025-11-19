Houston weather: Showers possible late Thursday, storms to follow after

The Brief Near record warmth continues Late Day Showers Tomorrow, Then Storms Thanksgiving week turns active, then cooler



More warm air will continue on Thursday until midday before a storm system begins to move into the area, bringing showers and storms.

Houston weather: Near-record temperatures to remain ahead of late day showers on Thursday

NEAR-RECORD WARMTH HOLDS ON

Thursday continues more unseasonably warm air with muggy Gulf breezes and spotty showers by midday. We watch a storm system approach late in the day with most of the rain holding off until the overnight hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

HIGHEST RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY

Severe weather and heavy rain are not impossible, but no likely for late Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is expected in Central Texas and some flooding is possible there on Thursday. By Friday the storm systems starts to fall apart as it moves into Southeast Texas. A generally unsettled pattern will remain in place for the next 10 days or so with off and on showers.

THANKSGIVING WEEK COULD TURN ACTIVE

Long-range models continue to flag a more unsettled stretch beginning next week, with a couple of storm systems possible around Monday of Thanksgiving week and again the weekend after Thanksgiving. Timing is still uncertain, but this window is likely to bring two cold fronts - the first bringing slightly cooler air and the second one after Thanksgiving to bring chillier air.