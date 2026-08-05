Houston weather: Rising weekend rain chances

The Brief Still feeling like August but rain chances increase Scattered storms return Wednesday, followed by rain chances into the weekend The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain quiet for now



Hit-or-miss showers return to the forecast with more widespread rain expected into the weekend.

Hot, humid, mostly quiet

Afternoon highs should hit the mid-90s across Houston for the rest of the week, with heat index values around 103 to 104.

Rain chances begin to climb

Deeper Gulf moisture starts arriving Friday supporting scattered afternoon showers and storms, especially along and south of I-10.

Temperatures ease slightly, but it remains humid, with daily storm chances continuing to increase heading into the weekend.

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Tropics stay quiet

There are no active tropical cyclones or disturbances being tracked across the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf for now.

Nothing in the tropics poses a threat to Southeast Texas over the next several days, but always stay in touch because the Gulf is very warm and systems can form quickly. Nothing is suspicious as of today.