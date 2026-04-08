Houston weather: Rain chances for rest of the week

The Brief Spotty to Scattered Downpours Increasing clouds and humidity return Temperatures A Bit Warmer But No Record Heat



With rain chances going up, that means more clouds and more steamy Gulf air returning to Houston.

Downpours, few storms late week

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks hit and miss.

The threat for flooding does not appear to be a major issue at this point. Most areas will likely pick up around an inch or less through Saturday.

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Increasing clouds, humidity return

Of course, with rain chances going up, that means more clouds and more steamy Gulf air returning to Houston.

Keep in mind that if you are going to be running outside or working in the yard, plan on breaking out into a sweat. It will start to feel more uncomfortable with more humidity and slightly hotter temperatures.

Slightly warmer temps, but no extremes

Look for temperatures to remain close to normal for the first part of April with highs the next few days near 80.

As we go through next week, temperatures in the middle 80s are likely. But we should safely stay away from record heat for now.

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