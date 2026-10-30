Houston weather: Rain chances into Halloween night

The Brief Cloudy with Showers & Some Heavy Rain Hit and Miss Halloween Rain Election Day Storms Expected



We'll stay cloudy tonight with scattered showers and a few storms possible near the coast.

There's a low risk of isolated street flooding tonight through early Saturday.

Heaviest downpours are expected to be close to the coast.

Off-and-on rain Halloween

Rain looks off and on through the day Saturday, with spotty afternoon storms and isolated showers possible right at trick-or-treat time.

Most models show rain tapering off through the evening, so many areas will be rain-free, but check in with us on Fox Local for up-to-the-minute updates before you head out.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Election Day storms expected

Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area.

The great news is that behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼