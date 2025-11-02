Houston weather: Pleasant week ahead; drought conditions continue

The Brief Monday Looks Great! Finally Feeling Like Fall Nearing the End of Hurricane Season



The quiet weather continues Monday after Saturday's front swept across the area.

Monday continues pleasant fall pattern

Look for the week to start with no rain and dry air seeping in from the north.

The week ahead looks to be fantastic for this time of the year. FINALLY feeling like fall.

Drought update

The drought across Texas has actually improved thanks to some much-needed rain the state got last weekend.

Every drought category noted some sort of improvement this week compared to last week. Unfortunately, 8.5 million Texans still remain in some sort of drought level.

Daylight Saving Time ends

Hopefully you enjoyed your extra hour of sleep Saturday night.

The sun will now rise an hour earlier, around 6:30am and the sun will set an hour later, around 5:30pm. Don't be surprised by how quickly it gets dark!

The time change serves as a good reminder to replace batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios.

Crisp autumn air dominates before warming up

Expect abundant sunshine and a refreshing airmass for the start of November.

Daytime temperatures will settle back down to comfortable fall levels, and the clear conditions overnight will ensure a good, crisp chill as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures both overnight and throughout the day will slowly increase by midweek as above-average temperatures return.

Tropics

The National Hurricane Center issued their last advisory on Melissa Friday.

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days.

Hurricane season lasts for another month, ending on November 30th.