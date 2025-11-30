Houston weather: More storms on Monday

The Brief Storms Started Off The Morning Expect a Cold, Wet Start to December Flash Flooding Concerns Monday



This morning started off very stormy for Southeast Texas.

Stormy start to Sunday

Although our line of storms was not severe, flash flooding was a big concern many dealt with. We saw rainfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour. Ponding on roadways and low-lying areas was observed. The I-45 corridor has seen nearly 4 inches in the past 24 hours.

Monday looks cold & wet

Brace yourself for a winter-like start to the week with dreary, chilly rain on Monday.

Make sure you allow extra time on your morning commute as you head back in after the holidays as widespread rain is expected for most of the day on Monday.

A couple of cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday are coming with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. So plan on a chilly start to December and get the coats ready!

Flash flooding concerns

The risk for flash flooding continues into tomorrow. Inches of rainfall is expected these next few days.

Hours of rainfall is expected beginning tomorrow morning and lasting into the afternoon.

While the area is still mostly in drought and welcomes some rainfall, too much rain in a short amount of time will create flooded roads.

With an already saturated ground, we are in a level 1 risk of flash flooding for tomorrow.

Be safe and stay connected to FOX26 on Monday with dreary and rainy conditions all day.