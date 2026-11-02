Houston weather: Warm Monday ahead of Election Day storms
HOUSTON - The week is starting off pleasantly warm and a little cloudy before we get rounds of storms in the area for Election Day.
Fog clears, then a muggy Monday
After dense morning fog, expect gradual clearing with partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances remain low until isolated rain tonight.
Storms could affect voting plans
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, Election Day, as a cold front moves through the Houston area.
Some storms could bring brief, heavy rain and lightning with the highest chance from late morning through late afternoon. Check Fox Local before heading out to vote.
A pleasant change follows
Cooler, drier air arrives behind the front Tuesday night, bringing pleasant weather Wednesday and Thursday with mostly clear skies, brisk nights and comfortable days.
The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.