Houston weather: Warm Monday ahead of Election Day storms

The Brief Dense morning fog, then warm and humid Election Day showers and thunderstorms Cooler, drier air arrives behind Tuesday’s cold front



The week is starting off pleasantly warm and a little cloudy before we get rounds of storms in the area for Election Day.

Fog clears, then a muggy Monday

After dense morning fog, expect gradual clearing with partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances remain low until isolated rain tonight.

Storms could affect voting plans

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, Election Day, as a cold front moves through the Houston area.

Some storms could bring brief, heavy rain and lightning with the highest chance from late morning through late afternoon. Check Fox Local before heading out to vote.

A pleasant change follows

Cooler, drier air arrives behind the front Tuesday night, bringing pleasant weather Wednesday and Thursday with mostly clear skies, brisk nights and comfortable days.