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The Brief Two people are in the hospital after being caught in the middle of a shooting between two groups, police said. One victim is stable while the other had to be taken to another hospital by Life Flight in critical condition. Lt. Horelica is asking anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department.



Two people are hospitalized after being caught in the middle of a shooting in the southwest Houston area late Sunday evening.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Horelica says officers with the Midwest patrol division received multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting on Richmond Avenue, between S Gessner Road and Fondren Road.

While officers were at the scene investigating, two separate vehicles arrived at an area hospital with two different victims who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation by police alleges the two victims were caught in the crossfire of two different groups. One victim was last said to be in stable condition. However, the second victim had to be taken to another hospital on Life Flight in critical condition.

Lt. Horelica is asking anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a description of the shooting suspects.