Father delivering diapers fatally shoots child's grandmother and wounds infant at Houston apartment

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The Brief A father delivering diapers shot his infant child and the child's grandmother before taking his own life inside a northwest Houston apartment. The 40-year-old grandmother was killed, while the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities have not publicly identified the gunman or the victims pending notification of next of kin.



A father delivering diapers to his infant child's mother opened fire inside a northwest Houston apartment Saturday evening, fatally shooting the mother's 40-year-old parent and critically injuring his own child before taking his own life, police said.

Fatal domestic shooting in Houston

What we know:

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Willow Chase Boulevard around 7:35 p.m.

According to police, the suspect arrived at the apartment to bring diapers to the 19-year-old mother of his child. An argument broke out between the suspect and the 19-year-old, prompting the suspect to draw a firearm.

The gunman shot the 19-year-old’s 40-year-old mother in the back before shooting his infant child in the abdomen, investigators said. The 19-year-old mother was uninjured and managed to rush the wounded infant outside the apartment to safety.

Arriving officers found the suspect inside the apartment, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

What they're saying:

"Officers performed CPR on the 40-year-old female victim and applied a chest seal before paramedics arrived," said Houston Police Lt. Pulido.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took both victims to a nearby hospital. The 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead upon arrival. The infant remains in critical condition.

The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating the incident. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or the gunman pending family notification.