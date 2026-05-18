Houston weather: Steamy, humid Monday; rain throughout the week

The Brief Windy and muggy weather today Waves of storms arrive beginning Tuesday night Heavy rain and stronger storms possible later this week



Before the showers take over this week, Monday is looking mostly dry and humid. There is a small chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.

Steamy breezes today

Southeast winds will gust above 25 mph today with highs pushing the upper 80s. Humidity stays very high through the day, keeping conditions feeling almost summer-like across Southeast Texas.

Storms begin Tuesday night

Storm chances increase Tuesday evening and before more widespread activity develops Tuesday night. All of our models show a line of storms moving in quickly from the north Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and there is a slight chance for a severe storm as well.

Heavy rain and strong storm ahead

Waves of storms could bring localized flooding, gusty winds, and isolated severe weather from Wednesday through Friday and possibly continues into the weekend. Rainfall totals will likely add up above 4-6" in total for the week.

Stay tuned to Fox Local for frequent updates through the week.