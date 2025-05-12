Houston weather: Sunny, dry Monday in the 80s; Ozone Action Day

The Brief Heat Wave on the Way! Nice Today, then Hot and Humid Record Highs Expected by Mid-Week



Clear and cool Monday morning, then sunny, warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Today is an Ozone Action Day.

Sunny and dry, some ozone

Ozone is a type of pollution that usually forms on sunny days with light winds (like today). Most of you won't notice it, but those with heart or lung conditions should avoid extended exertion outdoors. Otherwise, today's weather looks outstanding. Humidity will remain fairly low with highs will rise into the mid 80s.

Heat and humidity kicks in

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through the weekend and beyond, the Houston area will feel a preview of summer. Look for afternoon high temperatures in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

Record highs this week are in the mid 90s and, with forecast highs in the mid 90s, we will probably have a few records tied or broken. Rain chances remain very low and more likely for areas well north and west of Houston.

Extended outlook remains hot

The outlook for late May shows that conditions should stay hot with highs each day probably stuck in the 90s.