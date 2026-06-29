Houston weather: Sunny Monday, heat index above 100 for World Cup match

The Brief Hazy and hot for World Cup match day Slight rain chances begin Tuesday A few storms possible for July 4th



There will be a World Cup match at Houston Stadium so fans should prepare for a rain-free day and heat index values above 100.

Dusty skies meet summer heat

Saharan dust may bring hazy skies to Southeast Texas today while temperatures climb into the 90s. Houston’s World Cup match day looks hot and mainly rain-free, with heat index values above 100 during the afternoon.

The dust could also have a slight impact on air quality, especially for people sensitive to dust or pollution.

Rain chances start to creep back

Rain chances stay slim today, but a slight chance for showers and storms begins Tuesday as a little more moisture returns. Most areas will still stay dry, but a few isolated downpours could pop up during the hotter parts of the day.

Holiday forecast looks mostly steamy

The 4th of July forecast still looks hot and humid with only a slight chance for storms. Any rain should be spotty, but a few brief downpours or lightning delays will be possible around outdoor holiday plans.