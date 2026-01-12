Houston weather: Monday to be cool, dry; drought conditions in Southeast Texas

The Brief January weather has returned with cool days and cold mornings Rain chances remain limited this week, with only spotty showers Drought conditions persist across Southeast Texas



The weather seems to be returning to seasonable conditions this week with cooler morning and afternoons.

Back to January weather this week

Houston settles into a more typical January pattern today. As you move through late morning and into the afternoon, temperatures remain cool under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a crisp feel compared to last week’s warmth. Nights continue to run cold, reinforcing a true winter setup.

A few light showers

Rain chances this week are low. While a weak disturbance or front may bring isolated, light showers on Tuesday and possibly Saturday, most locations are expected to stay dry. No widespread or soaking rainfall is currently expected over the next several days.

Drought conditions worsen

Drought conditions continue across much of Southeast Texas, ranging from moderate to locally severe. Recent rainfall has been insufficient to improve soil moisture or longer-term rain deficits.

Some areas, like records at Bush Airport, were roughly 12 inches below normal for 2025, and drought conditions are expected to persist in the near term.