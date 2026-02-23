Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning, pleasant afternoon in the 60s

The Brief Chilly mornings return briefly Comfortable afternoons to start the week Warm again for BBQ cookoff



Grab a coat before leaving the house Monday morning as lows reach into the 40s and 30s in a few areas.

Chilly mornings Monday and Tuesday

Monday morning temperatures across southeast Texas will dip into the low-40s, maybe a few upper 30s. Those are much closer to the mornings we would expect to see around Southeast Texas for this time of February. As the kids head to the bus stop, make sure they have a jacket.

Seasonal start to the week

Comfortable afternoons are expected to start the work week. High temperatures will be near average starting off in the mid-60s then climbing to around 70 Tuesday.

A warming trend begins midweek with highs returning to the 80s.

Nice weather for trail rides

Trail riders can expect nice weather as they head toward Houston. Riders can expect cooler mornings through Tuesday with comfortable afternoons. Chilly air won't last long because we are back to around 80 on Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances look very low this week. BBQ Cookoff begins on Thursday and skies look to be mostly clear for competition.