Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning, pleasant afternoon in the 60s

By
Published  February 23, 2026 7:51am CST
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning ahead of highs in the 60s

Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning ahead of highs in the 60s

Waking up Monday morning will be chilly, so be sure to grab a coat before leaving the house. We'll see temperatures climb into the mid-60s in the afternoon. Trail rides are making their way to Houston ahead of the rodeo so they can expect nice weather for their journey.

The Brief

    • Chilly mornings return briefly
    • Comfortable afternoons to start the week
    • Warm again for BBQ cookoff

HOUSTON - Grab a coat before leaving the house Monday morning as lows reach into the 40s and 30s in a few areas.

Chilly mornings Monday and Tuesday

Monday morning temperatures across southeast Texas will dip into the low-40s, maybe a few upper 30s. Those are much closer to the mornings we would expect to see around Southeast Texas for this time of February. As the kids head to the bus stop, make sure they have a jacket.

Seasonal start to the week

Comfortable afternoons are expected to start the work week. High temperatures will be near average starting off in the mid-60s then climbing to around 70 Tuesday.

A warming trend begins midweek with highs returning to the 80s.

Nice weather for trail rides

Trail riders can expect nice weather as they head toward Houston. Riders can expect cooler mornings through Tuesday with comfortable afternoons. Chilly air won't last long because we are back to around 80 on Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances look very low this week. BBQ Cookoff begins on Thursday and skies look to be mostly clear for competition.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather