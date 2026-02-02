Houston weather: Warmer weather this week, some rain chances

The Brief Overall warmer temperature trend this week Rain chances Tuesday into early Wednesday with a passing front Chilly late-week mornings, mild afternoon.



It's Groundhog Day and a cold start to the morning, but we'll warm up in the afternoon. There's a chance of some scattered rain the next couple of days.

Milder pattern ahead

Temperatures trend milder overall this week, with afternoon highs commonly reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. While mornings will still feel cool at times, especially late week, afternoons remain warmer than average for early February.

Brief chance for showers

The best opportunity for rain arrives Tuesday into early Wednesday as a cold front moves through Southeast Texas. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected at this time.

Chilly mornings, great days follow

Behind the front, cooler air settles in during the mornings Thursday and Friday, with lows dipping into the 40s. Despite the cooler starts, afternoons rebound nicely with sunshine and above-average highs heading toward the weekend.