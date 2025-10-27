Houston weather: Pleasant Monday in the 80s; cold front arrives tomorrow

The Brief Awesome & Quiet Start To The Work Week Next Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow Fall is HERE!



The week is starting off pleasantly with highs in the mid-80s, but a cold front will move in tomorrow, causing a dip in temperatures.

Mild Monday

Expect a bright and pleasant start to the work week today with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning then climbing to the middle 80s on Monday afternoon. Calm winds also persist before cooler temperatures are expected come Wednesday.

Great weather follows

Yet another cold front is expected tomorrow, bringing with it about a 0% chance of showers and storms but finally, some fall temperatures. There is a good chance that we'll have lows in the 50s and possibly even some 40s on Thursday and Friday morning.

For now, Halloween is shaping up to be cool and dry with some of the coolest low temperatures since early April. Finally, the fall weather we’ve been waiting for.

Dangerous hurricane threat in Caribbean

Melissa is now a dangerous category 5 major hurricane. Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica early tomorrow morning as a category 5, something no hurricane has done in Jamaican history.

The slow movement of this storm will cause flooding in Jamaica along with days of prolonged winds. Jamaica could be in for catastrophic flooding with up to 3 feet of rain and storm surge up to 13 feet east of the center at landfall. Melissa is then expected to roll over eastern Cuba late Tuesday into early Wednesday, still maintaining that major hurricane status. Then it will quickly move over the Southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday before reaching Bermuda likely by Friday.

Hurricane Melissa is no threat to the United States.