Houston weather: Let the good temps roll!

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm for February this weekend!

Warming trend this weekend

Nights remain cool, generally in the 40s to 50s, while daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 70s if not near 80 degrees!

The weekend stays dry and warm with plenty of sunshine.

Look for some patching fog to start showing up in the overnights, especially near the coast.

Great weather for outdoor activities

Mardi Gras Galveston’s two week celebration has begun and you can expect beautiful weather for the festivities this weekend.

Skies remain clear with afternoon & early evening temps in the 60s.

If you are watching the big game this weekend, the weather couldn't be better. Highs on Sunday in Houston will be in the upper 70s with full on sunshine. Enjoy!

Looking unsettled for parts of next week

Clouds gradually increase early next week, you will also notice the humidity increasing by Monday.

Best shot for rain appears to be Tuesday afternoon and evening with our next disturbance. Scattered storms are possible by then and a few could be strong.

So keep checking back for updates as we fine-tune the timing. It looks like the stronger storms may come overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

