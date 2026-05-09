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Houston weather: Isolated storms from unsettled system

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Published  May 9, 2026 10:38am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: May 9 morning forecast

Houston weather: May 9 morning forecast

Cloudy and humid to start your Saturday, but rain and storms are possible this afternoon. Thunderstorms move back into the area Sunday night. Fox 26 meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the details.

The Brief

    • Scattered Showers and Storms Saturday Afternoon
    • Hot Mother’s Day with Heavy Storms Possible Overnight
    • Drier, brighter pattern settles in next week

HOUSTON - Saturday's weather pattern is expected to bring some storms later today.

Unsettled with isolated strong storms

Houston remains in an active pattern with some downpours developing at times Saturday afternoon and evening. While coverage stays spotty, a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

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Turning hot with strong storms late Sunday

Temperatures climb for Mother’s Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90. Expect a mix of sun and clouds low end rain chances while the sun is up. 

Models are now showing a big line of potential strong to severe storms rolling through Sunday night into early Monday morning along and ahead of a cold front. 

Be alert, especially after sunset Sunday for some rough weather if you plan to be out.

Drier, brighter days ahead

Next week brings a shift toward a more stable setup with plenty of sunshine and fewer rain chances. 

Expect a stretch of warm, mostly rain-free weather with highs eventually climbing to the upper 80s to low 90s.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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