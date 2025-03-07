Houston weather: Humid, warm Friday with highs in 70s for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza

The Brief Humidity Returns Today and Saturday Cold Front Arrives Saturday Night Windy and Much Cooler Sunday Beautiful Spring Break Forecast



Not as chilly as Friday morning with the rest of the day looking mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Temperature highs to reach 70s for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza at the Houston rodeo.

Houston rodeo weather for Friday

Warmer and More Humid:

Ahead of our next cold front, a south breeze has returned and you'll feel the difference today. It's going to be noticeably warmer and more humid with only a slight chance for sprinkles today, then a better chance for scattered showers Saturday.

There is a chance that some late-day or evening storms could move quickly past places like Huntsville, Livingston or Liberty.

Big Changes for Sunday:

Following a cold front on Saturday night, expect a windy, dry and chilly Sunday. In fact, high temperatures could be 15-20 degrees cooler than Saturday's highs.

Spring Break for Sunday:

It looks like we'll see lots of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures for next week, which is spring break for many school districts.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Early next week will feature brisk mornings and dry, pleasant days. Breezy, warm and dry weather moves in for the mid to late part of spring break with highs possibly even reaching the mid 80s by Thursday.

Allergy Levels To Remain High:

It's tree pollen season, and we have a mixture of Oak, Elm, Cedar and a few others all flying around out there. Levels will probably rise higher next week, so prepare for lots of allergens.