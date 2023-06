More hot sunshine is on the way today with slightly less humidity and slightly hotter high temperatures near 100 with 102 possible especially west of Houston.

Our heat wave will continue for the rest of the week and into Sunday.

Early next week, the "heat dome" will move out which should allow Texas to return to normal for a few days with mid 90s for highs and scattered showers for the 4th of July.