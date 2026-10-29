Houston weather: Hallo-weekend showers starting Friday

The Brief Showers Increasing Friday Halloween Rain: Fading Close To Trick-or-Treat Time Cold front could hit Election Day



Increasing tropical moisture will mean more showers rolling in, especially by Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

If you do have Halloween plans outdoors on Friday evening, please plan for the possibility of wet roads, puddles and off-and-on soggy conditions.

Temperatures on Friday will climb to near 80 and dip to the 60s later on.

Halloween rain a close call

Showers are expected to increase Halloween morning, most widespread on Saturday afternoon.

Most of the showers could be gone by Saturday evening, but rain for trick-or-treat time still looks like a close call.

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Election Day front

A cold front is expected to slide through on Tuesday, bringing a decent chance of showers and storms followed by noticeably cooler air.

Highs near 80 on Tuesday fall into the 50s behind the front. Timing is still up in the air, but with storm chances increasing, early voting is still a great idea.

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