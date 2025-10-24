Houston weather: Humid Friday with spotty storms, FOX 26 Storm Alert for Saturday

The Brief Fox 26 Storm Alert Begins Overnight Tonight Waves of Storms Early Saturday - Early Sunday Nice Cool-Down Next Week!



Friday is looking humid and breezy with some spotty storms and highs in the mid-80s. A FOX 26 Storm Alert will begin overnight tonight as a storm system is set to move in.

Severe storm, heavy rain threat

A storm system is set to move in, bringing potential for heavy rain and severe weather starting overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

Threats will include heavy rain and lightning along with gusty winds and a slight threat of hail. Tornadoes are not impossible, but also not a high threat.

Two or three rounds of rain

Expect rounds of storms tonight, Saturday and possibly early Sunday, with periods of calm between. We have high confidence of strong storms early Saturday morning, then lower confidence for timing on late Saturday storms and early Sunday storms.

With that in mind, after the initial round of storms, be sure to check Fox Local for the latest updates on additional rain.

Great weather follows

Following the stormy weather, a refreshing cool front is expected to bring pleasant temperatures and calmer conditions by next week. There is a good chance that we'll have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s by late next week and Halloween is, so far, looking very nice.