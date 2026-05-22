Houston weather: Isolated storm chances Friday, FOX 26 Storm Alert over the weekend

The Brief FLOOD WATCH Issued For Several Days Warm & Humid Friday, Isolated Storms Flooding Remains A Concern Through Memorial Day Weekend



Friday is expected to be warm and humid with the chance of isolated thunderstorms later in the day. However, flood concerns remain for the weekend.

There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert on Saturday and Sunday. There is a 2/4 risk for street flooding this weekend and Saturday brings the potential for some stronger thunderstorms.

Multiple day flood watch south of Houston

Flood watch remains in place until 7 a.m. on Monday morning that includes Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Matagorda, Wharton and Jackson counties. Several more inches of rain are expected through the holiday weekend.

Remember if you encounter a flooded road, find a different way to go and keep track of the latest alerts with our free streaming app Fox Local.

Warm, humid Friday with isolated storms

Friday features warm and humid conditions with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will be close to 90. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible.

As of this morning, southeast Texas is not under any widespread flood risk, but that threat increases again this weekend.

Flooding concerns this weekend

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day weekend with repeated rounds of storms possible across the region. Models are indicating a big round of heavy rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Flooding concerns will likely increase, especially when an upper-level area of low pressure develops in north Texas.

That will place the Houston-area in a favorable environment for heavier rain. We have already been placed in a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday.

Southeast Texas is also under a 1 out of 5 risk for a few strong storms on Saturday. Look for some showers on Memorial Day but less coverage than the 2 previous days.