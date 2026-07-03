Houston weather: Hot, humid Friday heading into Fourth of July

The Brief Normal July heat sticks around Isolated storms possible for the Fourth and World Cup match Rain chances climb early next week



Another hot and humid day as many people are gearing up for the Fourth of July weekend.

Typical July heat

Highs stay in the mid 90s through the next several days with heat index values between 100 and 105. Mornings stay muggy, followed by hot afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds.

Watch for isolated storms

Most Fourth of July plans stay dry, but a few afternoon storms may pop up with brief downpours and lightning.

Keep an eye on the radar if you’re heading to fireworks, the FIFA fan fest or the World Cup match.

Rain chances increase

A wetter pattern develops early next week as deeper Gulf moisture moves in. Scattered showers and storms become more likely Monday and Tuesday, bringing better rain coverage across Southeast Texas.