Houston weather: Sunny Friday afternoon; spring-like temps this weekend

The Brief Sunny and Warm Friday Spring-like weather this weekend Rain and storm chances return early next week



After a chilly Friday morning, we'll have highs reaching into the 70s for the afternoon. Expect a pretty nice weekend across Southeast Texas with spring-like afternoons.

Warming trend this weekend

Temperatures warm quickly heading into Friday and this weekend. Nights remain cool, generally in the 40s to 50s, while daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 70s by Friday through Sunday! The weekend stays dry and warm with plenty of sunshine and spring-like afternoons.

Great weather for outdoor activities

Mardi Gras Galveston kicks off its two-week celebration with beautiful weather! Skies remain clear with highs in the 60s. If you are watching the big game this weekend, the weather couldn't be better. Highs on Sunday in Houston will be in the upper-70s with full on sunshine. Enjoy!

Looking unsettled for parts of next week

Clouds gradually increase early next week, with low rain chances returning by Monday. Best shot for rain appears to be Tuesday afternoon and evening with our next disturbance. Scattered storms are possible by then and a few could be strong. So keep checking back for updates as we fine-tune the timing.