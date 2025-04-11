Houston weather: Friday in the 80s, spring weather continues

The Brief Stretch Of Beautiful April Weather Continues Pleasant Mornings, Warmer Afternoons Humidity Increasing This Weekend/Next Week Looking Ahead To The Next Possibility For Rain



We're waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and low-60s for Friday as the weather warms up to the 80s with clear skies.

Spring weather continues

High pressure and dry air is keeping our weather nearly perfect again today. A weak cold front swept across the region overnight. This will lead to lower dew point values making it feel drier.

Warmer temperature, increased humidity next week

Our daily high temperatures will also get warmer - back in the middle 80s for a few days with some upper 80s expected by Sunday and Monday. A couple of issues to be aware of include rising levels of grass and weed pollen.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend

Rain could return in the days leading up to Easter, but it's a bit far off to be confident as to the exact timing. Between the Euro and GFS computer models, we'll watch for a round of showers or the possibility of storms sometime on Friday, Saturday or possibly Easter Sunday.

