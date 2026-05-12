The Brief Sunshine returns today Very warm, rain-free pattern settles in Steamy humidity builds into the weekend



Clouds clear out today as sunshine takes over across the Houston area. Temperatures quickly warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with light winds. It’ll feel noticeably warmer, but with decent humidity.

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Rain-free stretch

A stable weather pattern sets up through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances minimal. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with just a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs climb toward the upper 80s to near 90. The only issue will be the chance for light ozone pollution typical for this time of year.

Steamy weekend ahead

Humidity surges back by the weekend, bringing that classic early-summer feel. Mornings will turn muggy, and afternoons will feel hotter with increased moisture in the air. While rain remains limited, the combination of heat and humidity will make isolated storms possible by Sunday. Storms are likely early next week.