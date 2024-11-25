Happy Monday and happy early Thanksgiving. It's going be an interesting week with ups and downs each day.

We'll go from possible record highs today to a chilly morning tomorrow, back to a warm Wednesday and then another cold front on Thanksgiving.

Fortunately, we don't have any concerns for heavy rain or storms, but there may be a few light showers this evening and maybe a few light showers on Thanksgiving.

Otherwise, if you are flying for the holidays, there aren't many big concerns except for rain in the typical spots from California to Washington and then around the Great Lakes by Thanksgiving.