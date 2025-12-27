Next cold front for Houston moves in late Sunday

The Brief Near-record December warmth continues across Houston and much of Texas. Cold front drops temperatures around 30 degrees Cool for New Year's Eve then trending warmer for New Year's Day



Houston remains locked into an unusually warm late-December pattern, with afternoon temperatures pushing toward levels that challenge daily records.

Morning fog and low clouds will be common early, followed by warm and humid afternoons that feel more like early fall than the end of the year.

This warmth extends well beyond Southeast Texas, covering much of the state ahead of the next front.

These highs in the 80s will continue through Sunday afternoon.

Next cold front

A strong cold front is expected to move through late Sunday into Monday, finally ending the prolonged warm stretch.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible with the front, although any threat for severe weather should remain well to our northeast.

Houston is in a non-severe thunderstorm risk while the Midwest is in that level 1 risk of severe weather.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, with breezy north winds ushering in much cooler, drier air Monday morning. Early next week will feel much more like winter, especially during the mornings.

Temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be near freezing for Houston and could dip below feezing for areas like Livingstone, Conroe and Huntsville.

Chilly, dry New Year's

By New Year’s Eve, conditions settle into a cool but quiet pattern. Expect cool daytime temperatures in the upper 50s and a chilly night in the 40s, ideal for outdoor celebrations with a warm jacket.

Midnight NYE temperatures should be in the upper 40s and New Year’s Day looks dry and pleasant, with highs close to 70.