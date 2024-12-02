Happy back-to-school and back-to-work Monday! It's another beauty with a mostly sunny sky, very dry air and highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring more seasonably cool air with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

Now, be ready for big changes beginning Wednesday. A showery pattern will kick in mid-week due to an area of low pressure moving up the coastline. Our weather should stay unsettled with cloudy skies and a daily chance for showers through this weekend.

Hurricane season is over, and the numbers were very close to what was expected - a very busy year with five hurricanes hitting the Gulf Coast.

Records were set as Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Caribbean Sea on July 1. Milton was briefly the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Rita in 2005.

