The Brief Foggy mornings and very warm days persist Strong front arrives late Saturday, delivering big chill Coldest temperatures since February possible early next week



Get ready for a very warm end to the week with afternoon sun and highs hitting the mid-to-upper 80s.

This warm, humid air mass has been setting the stage for patchy fog to develop overnight and linger into the morning hours through early Saturday. Don't be surprised if visibility is low for the morning commute again, but the afternoons on Friday and Saturday will be close to the record highs of 89 degrees in Houston.

Temperature roller coaster this weekend

The unseasonably warm weather will come to an abrupt end this weekend. Saturday remains sunny and borderline hot, likely hitting the upper 80s again. However, a strong cold front is slated to push through late Saturday evening or overnight, leading to a dramatic temperature swing.

This front will be dry, meaning no little to no rain is expected, but it will rapidly usher in much colder, drier air.

Clear, very chilly nights follow the front

Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the low 70s. By Monday morning, low temperatures behind the front are forecast to drop into the mid 40s in Houston, with readings potentially reaching the 30s north of the city.

This sets up the coldest conditions the area has seen since February. The taste of winter will be brief with milder air returning by Tuesday afternoon.