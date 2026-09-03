Houston weather: Flood risk continues Friday; rain chances for holiday weekend

The Brief Risk For Flooding Continues Through Friday, Flood Watch For Some Scattered heavy downpours today and tomorrow Spotty Afternoon storms possible through Labor Day weekend



The remnants of Edouard along with lingering tropical moisture will keep scattered storms in the forecast for the next few days.

Flood risk continues

There's still the chance for a quick 2–4" of rain in a short time, which could lead to more flooding. The highest risk is north and northeast of Houston.

More downpours on the way

Scattered showers and storms have popped up today and are expected again tomorrow.

Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties have been dealing with more flash flooding today, which is where 1–2 feet of rain has fallen in recent days. Flood threat also remains higher from Huntsville to Crockett.

More heavy rainfall and localized street flooding could develop in Houston and areas closer to the coast through Friday.

Holiday weekend outlook

Afternoon storms remain possible through Labor Day weekend, but coverage should be more scattered.

Expect very warm, humid temperatures in the low to mid 90s with mainly late afternoon rain.

"Feels like" temps could still soar to the triple digits.

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