Houston weather: Feeling the heat for Sunday; more dust expected Monday

The Brief Hot Across Houston Saharan Dust Bringing Hazy Skies Tropics Starting To Brew



Typical June heat continues across Houston for Sunday and again for Monday’s World Cup match.

Summer heat continues

Highs stay in the 90s with heat index values above 100 each afternoon, so fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should plan for steamy conditions.

Dusty skies dominate

Saharan dust remains likely across Southeast Texas, which could give the sky a hazy or milky look at times.

Expect a noticeable increase in hazy skies on Monday with the thickest plume of dust moving overhead.

Rain chances stay low, but the heat and humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable during the afternoon and early evening. If you have difficulty breathing, try not to be out during peak heating hours of the day on Monday.

Watching for tropical activity

The National Hurricane Center gives a 20% chance for tropical development off the southeastern US in the Atlantic next week. Overall chances remain low, but we will be monitoring a stalled cold front very closely.

This does not look to have any impacts on SE Texas.

Besides this area, Saharan dust keeps the rest of the tropical Atlantic quiet.